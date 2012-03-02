Genevieve Bell: How do you know innovation when you see it?

“So one of the thing about being a good anthropologist is about learning to keep a really careful tracks on the moments when you’re surprised because I think that the moments when you’re surprised are the moments when you encounter something that doesn’t comport to the way you think the world runs, ie. when you say something that challenges your beliefs, your biases and your practices. And you have that moment of being caught up short and going, “What the hell was that?” And surprise, for me, is also in some ways about innovation.” –Genevieve Bell
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens