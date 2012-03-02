Genevieve Bell: How do you know innovation when you see it?

“So one of the thing about being a good anthropologist is about learning to keep a really careful tracks on the moments when you’re surprised because I think that the moments when you’re surprised are the moments when you encounter something that doesn’t comport to the way you think the world runs, ie. when you say something that challenges your beliefs, your biases and your practices. And you have that moment of being caught up short and going, “What the hell was that?” And surprise, for me, is also in some ways about innovation.” –Genevieve Bell