Antony Young: How do you know innovation when you see it?

By Antony Young1 minute Read

“In app business there are literally thousands of good ideas. But only a handful turn out to be true innovations. To determine a difference you have to ask yourself three questions. First, does it make you look at the market in a new way? By just being you is it enough? Second question: does it uniquely solve a problem? And finally, is it commercial? Can it be translated into something that customers can buy?” –Antony Young

