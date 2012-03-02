advertisement
Jeff Cavins: Is the health of your employees your business?

By Jeff Cavins1 minute Read

“The health of our employees is only our business to the extent that they are willing to inform us about their health and to the extent that it affects their performance and their roles. HIPPAH laws and privacy laws state that these are matters of privacy. With our executive team, however, if their health has an adverse or material impact on their ability to perform their roles then we do need to know about this.” — Jeff Cavins

