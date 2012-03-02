Deidre Paknad: Is the health of your employees your business?

“The health of my employees is only my business to the extent that I can help them stay well or get well. I don’t think employers have any interest in their employees help other than enabling good health or supporting good health. Over the years, several employees have had cancer or other serious illnesses. And the best thing I could do for them and for the company is be generous with the time I could offer them to be well. And the gift is generally returned.” — Deidre Paknad