Hooman Radfar: Is the health of your employees your business?

“Is the health of our employees our business? Absolutely. Business is constituted of people. And that means that a business can only be as good as the people are production. As such at clearspring we believe in taking care of our people in a comfortable environment, flexible hours, and in the event that they do need additional health care, healthy and competitive packages. So if you want to have a successful business, take care of your people.” — Hooman Radfar
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens