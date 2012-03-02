advertisement
Hooman Radfar: Is the health of your employees your business?

By Hooman Radfar1 minute Read

“Is the health of our employees our business? Absolutely. Business is constituted of people. And that means that a business can only be as good as the people are production. As such at clearspring we believe in taking care of our people in a comfortable environment, flexible hours, and in the event that they do need additional health care, healthy and competitive packages. So if you want to have a successful business, take care of your people.” — Hooman Radfar

