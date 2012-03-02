advertisement
Jeff Swartz: Is the health of your employees your business?

By Jeff Swartz1 minute Read

“An employees health is fundamentally their responsibility but I have part of that relationship. The corporation pays for health care. The government can’t deliver it. The corporation has to deliver competitively a benefit that allows employees to live healthy lives and make healthy choices. So a view that says it’s the government’s job or somebody else’s job, it leaves the corporation simply naive.” — Jeff Swartz

