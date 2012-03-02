Leyl Master Black: How do I prepare for an important presentation?

“So first I really do take the time to do my homework and practice. You’ve really got to own the content and I think that people can tell when you don’t. I also try to think about the audience. What are they looking for and what’s going to compel them? But I think the biggest thing is, I ask myself, How can I make this interactive? Bullet points don’t get people excited. So if I can swing it, I look for ways to avoid PowerPoint altogether and head straight for the whiteboard.” — Leyl Master Black