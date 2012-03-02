Lane Bess: How do I prepare for an important presentation?

“How do I prepare for a presentation? I’m a very visual person. What I first do is I get a picture in my mind’s eye of what it is that the customers or the partners want to hear. What is the story I need to convey? And in that picture I get in my mind’s eye. I sit in the audience myself and understand the information, the story I’m trying to tell. That mental, visual approach is what really does it for me.” — Lane Bass