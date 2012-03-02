Cathy Brooks: How do I prepare for an important presentation?

“You know the human brain is an interesting thing. We have more capacity to retain information than we probably give ourselves credit for. So when it comes to preparing for an important presentation, here’s what I do. I make sure first of all that I’m familiar with the subject matter. And then for each of the key points that I want to make, I come up with 3-4 concise bullet points. Usually put them on 3×5 cards. Then I go up onstage, take a deep breath, and try not to think too hard.” — Cathy Brooks