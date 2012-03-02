Matt Paese, PhD: Judgment Versus Experience, What Matters More?

“Ask yourself this question. If your best sales person a good leader? Is your best engineer your best engineering leader? How many executives and CEOs do we know with long track records of experience who crashed and burned when they got the job? If I’m given a choice between a more experienced leader with questionable judgment and a less experienced leader with impeccable judgment, I’ll take the less experienced every leader every time because I can train experience. Judgment’s up here and I can’t train that.” — Matt Paese