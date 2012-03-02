advertisement
Genevieve Bell: How do I prepare for an important presentation?

By Genevieve Bell1 minute Read

“In terms of the nuts and bolts, it’s funny. I’ve discovered just this year that the way I think is I think in stories and images and then I think categorically. A narrative arc around them, so recently my PowerPoint has gotten really really bad. It’s just photos and words underneath because I realized what I was doing was telling stories and the way to do that was to find the right images, and then the words followed.” — Genevieve Bell

