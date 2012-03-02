advertisement
Cathy Brooks: Judgment Versus Experience, What Matters More?

By Cathy Brooks1 minute Read

“Judgment vs. experience and which is more important. There’s no question in my mind that it’s judgement. Most people in the world don’t have the good sense that god gave a goat, experienced or not. And the number of decisions that I’ve seen made by very experienced people but not very good decisions were quite a lot of them. So I say take a deep breath, trust your gut, and let judgment be your guide.” — Cathy Brooks

