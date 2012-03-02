Pierre Ferrari: Judgment Versus Experience, What Matters More?

“Judgement or experience, what matters most? I feel that people with the best judgment are the ones that ask the most questions, listen deeply, ask more questions, then look for other folks to question more. And then they make a decision. Experience seems to be another name for the mistakes we’ve made. Then the question becomes, Do we actually learn from mistakes? Psychology and behavorial economics keeps telling us that humans are surprisingly poor at learning from their mistakes. It’s called denial. Something irrational seems to be at work. So, hands down, judgment is far more important. That’s been my experience.” — Pierre Ferrari
