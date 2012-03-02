advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Joe Kennedy: Judgment Versus Experience, What Matters More?

By Joe Kennedy1 minute Read

“I think it’s really experience, experience, experience. At the end of the day judgment is borne of experience. So if you’re trying to get a job done, I think the best thing you can do is get someone who’s done that job before well, or something similar to it, and bring them on board.” — Joe Kennedy

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life