Jens Bang: When does a meeting need to be face to face?

Jens Bang brings a strong background in consumer products marketing and management to Cone. Bang, twice a Cone client over a 20-year period, joined the agency in 1997 as Partner, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, was appointed President and COO in 1999, and was named CEO and President in 2005. He divides his time between day-to-day operations, client work and new business outreach.

With a depth of global experience and a diverse consumer products background, Bang has a strong record of achievement in the strategic positioning and development of leadership brands. His broad sales and marketing management knowledge comes from both the client and the agency side and was gained in rapid growth entrepreneurial environments as well as in large corporate businesses.

Bang is first and foremost a brand builder. He began his career at the Benton and Bowles Advertising Agency and International Paper in New York, and then moved to Boston to join an advertising agency as Account Supervisor managing the Timberland business. After three years, he moved to the client side and began his experience as a Cone client working as the first Director of Marketing at Timberland.

While Bang was Vice President of Global Marketing for Rockport, the company became the number one brand in comfort footwear. It is during this tenure that he and Cone partnered to develop the brand positioning that led to Rockportâ€™s recognition as the market leader in fitness walking. The success of the Rockport brand was the second opportunity for Jens to strategically partner with Cone.

During a second stint at The Timberland Company, Bang was the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, directing U.S. and Canadian operations for the companyâ€™s three strategic businesses: footwear, apparel, and retail stores. He managed the integration of these business units and the strategic positioning of the Timberland brand worldwide.

As Vice President and General Manager of Reebok Apparel, he led Reebokâ€™s entry into the performance apparel business, spearheading its integration with footwear operations. Bang served as the Reebok liaison with the U.S. Olympic Committee at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Prior to coming to Cone, Bang, an active sports enthusiast, served as Executive Vice President of Nordica USA, part of Benetton Sports System Group. There he was responsible for the sales and marketing of all brands, under the Nordica USA umbrella.