Cathy Brooks: When does a meeting need to be face to face?

“A someone who spends her daily life — to the roots of her hair — steeped in social media, the question of when to have a face-to-face meeting might seem kinda silly. However, the fact of the matter is that there is no replacement for what I fondly refer to, “carbon-based world connection.” Especially when I come to a project or are just getting started. The nuance of human interaction cannot be replicated online. At least not yet. So, go shake a hand.” — Cathy Brooks