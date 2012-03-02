advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Barbara Fagan- Smith: What do you do about the rogue, the bully, the diva on a team?

By Barbara Fagan-Smith1 minute Read

“I want diversity on my team but what we all must have in common is commitment of our goal. I don’t have any room for politics for primadona, for bullies or disrespect at any time I don’t want them. I would rather have a solid. Be a team layer instead of an A+ destruction.” Barbara Fagan-Smith

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life