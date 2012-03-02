Doug Shipman: What is the business case for generosity?

“The business case for generosity starts with passion. You got to have passion for the project and the person who’s investing has to have personal passion for what you’re doing. Second is the leadership. An ‘A’ idea with a ‘B’ team is much worse than a ‘B’ idea and an ‘A’ team. You gotta bring the right people. And finally, the business case has to be there. Somebody giving has to know that theirmoney’s being used well, but they want to know that it’s being used by the right people.” — Doug Shipman