Toby Nunn: How do you retain and nurture talent?

“It’s important to place mental leadership on your junior members. Empower them with resources that you have around you to execute the decisions that you need to make. So if you fail or fail, that they can rise up and know that they have the confidence and competence to achieve whatever mission or task is in front of them of them. Empower and support those around you. The promotions don’t always come from success, someone they come from necessity. Be there for your teammates. Set them up for success.” –Toby Nunn