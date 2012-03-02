Andy Dunn: How do you retain and nurture talent?

Andy’s passion is for innovation in consumer businesses. In 2007, while a second year at Stanford GSB, his friend and roommate Brian designed a better fitting pair of men’s pants. Running experiments with selling those pants at trunk shows and on the internet, Andy saw an opportunity to build a men’s apparel company around the concept of better fitting clothes, starting with pants and then expanding into shorts and swimsuits.

Bonobos had a strong first year in 2008. The company attracted over 5,000 delighted customers and sold more than 12,000 pairs of pants. Andy and Brian have a vision to build a premium men’s brand around the concept of blending high quality fabrics, innovative designs, and a more flattering fit, all sold at more favorable prices. Existing angel investors from Silicon Valley and New York City re-invisted in the company’s second equity financing round, which closed in early 2009 at $3 million raised.

Andy is co-founder and CEO at Bonobos. Bonobos employs 20 individuals in the Flatiron district of Manhattan across design, marketing, engineering, web, operations, and ninja customer service, and he hopes to double the team’s size in 2009.

Prior to Bonobos, Andy worked at Maveron, Wind Point Partners, and Bain & Company. Andy loves the Chicago Cubs and is hoping, as he hopes every year, that this is the year.