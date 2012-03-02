Max Lugavere: How do you retain and nurture talent?

“How is talent nurtured? Well, everyone wants to feel like they have a voice and that they can be fully expressed and that their contributions are appreciated. At the end of the day, talent that is nurtured will inevitably nurture the organization and I think that that is very important. I imagine that in large corporations that it’s easy to lose sight of the individual, seeing the forest for the trees. But I think that trees need love too and I think the best leaders get that.” — Max Lugavere