Joe Kennedy: How do you retain and nurture talent?

“I think it’s really important to know what you’re looking for. Especially at Pandora, we’re looking for people who are smart, self-motivated, and really passionate about what we’re doing at the company. We look everywhere. Employee referrals, references on the websites. We’ll use headhunters, Craigslist, you name it. But we know who we’re looking for. Once that kind of person’s on board, let them run, act as a good courage.” — Joe Kennedy