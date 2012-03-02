Brains On Fire: What do you do about the rogue, the bully, the diva on a team?

“When I was a kid the neighborhood bully picked on me all the time. Someone said, ‘Just go kick the guy in the nuts.’ So one day we’re playing a game, rounding first and heading to second. This guy’s gonna tag me out. You know what I do? I run up right square to him and kick him in the nuts. So he chases me down and kicks the crap out of me. One week later I’m playing my trumpet for a neighbor. I’m playing “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and that guy comes out of the shrubbery right at me and goes, ‘Hey! I know how to play that on guitar!” He runs and gets his guitar, we start playing together, we become great friends. You got to find some common ground.” — Greg Cordell, Brains on Fire