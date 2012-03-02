advertisement
Sean Maloney: What is the single most important task for a leader?

By Sean Maloney1 minute Read

“The single-most important task for a leader is to get the big picture right . If you do that then people will instinctively follow you over time and then your job is to pursue that vision with as much energy, passion and enthusiam that you can.” — Sean Maloney

