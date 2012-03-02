Doug Shipman: What is the single most important task for a leader?

“The single most important task for a leader I think is to act like a speaker. Basically, to amplify the good stuff, and to insulate or take the bad stuff out of the system. A leader’s gotta be the one who’s always increasing the positive energy and the real willingness of the group to go do something. And so the single most important thing a leader can do is make sure the good stuff gets credit and that the bad stuff is taken care of as fast as possible.” — Doug Shipman