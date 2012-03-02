Lane Bess: What is the single most important task for a leader?

“The question I’m being asked is, What’s the most important part of being a leader? In my mind it’ really setting the context of what you’re trying to achieve as a team. And through that context giving you and everybody clear, specific role and responsibility. But perhaps more importantly it’s getting everyone to work in harmony. It’s setting context, letting others know the roles they play, and getting teh whole team working in one harmony is by far the most important task.” — Lane Bess