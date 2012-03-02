Lane Bess: What do you do when you don’t know what to do?

Lane Bess has 25 years of experience in Sales, Marketing and General Management with expertise in driving sales growth of complex computer, networking and software solutions to Fortune 2000 and Mid-size business enterprises through channel partners and direct sales. As Executive Vice President and General Manager at Trend Micro, Lane led a significant portion of the company’s growth overseeing North American Operations, Worldwide Sales and the Consumer Software Division. Lane has held Sales and Marketing leadership positions at NCR Corporation and AT&T Corporation, and applied his experience in scaling businesses to a number of successful technology start-ups. Lane Bess holds a B.S degree in Economics from Carnegie Mellon University and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Dayton.