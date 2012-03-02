Craig Donato: How do you retain and nurture talent?

“How do you nurture leadership? For me it’s simply about giving people the chance to succeed. Every couple of months we think, What are the big jobs that need to get done? And I put one person against each of those. I do that independent of where they sit in the organization or their level of seniority. By doing that not only do we have a very agile team of people delivering key objectives, but I give those people great opportunity to demonstrate their leadership potential.” — Craig Donato