Judy Pearce, RN: How do you retain and nurture talent?

“Well the way I retain and nature talent is first of all I recruit talent. I try to recognize that in the interview. We bring people in, we bring in the best people that we can. And then we just give them the information that they need — the tools, the training. And of course what we do here is so important, it makes such a big difference in people’s lives here in the critical care unit. We give them opportunities to grow and to nurture and to meet their goals.” — Judy Pearce