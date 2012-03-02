Jason Silva: How do you retain and nurture talent?

“I think in order to nurture talent in others you have to be on the lookout for it. You have to look for what enlivens somebody, what makes their skin crawl, what is really the source of their bliss, as Joseph Campbell would say. And encourage them to follow their bliss. That is the first step for somebody to nurture their talent. And I think that just by opening our eyes a little bit wider, by opening our pupils in a way, try not to look at the world so myopic-ly, I think we can see that everybody in a way has some special semblance of talent. We just have to isolate it and nurture it.” — Jason Silva