Robert J. Thomas: What did you learn from your last business “near death” experience?

“Hi, I’m Bob Thomas. One of the things that I’ve learned from surviving a near death business experience is recognizing the difference between panic and discomfort. The fact is that in many organizations the challenges of change is sufficiently great. That people will panic around you. It’s about being able to put things into perspective for yourself and for them. The ability to notice that calm is an important part of surviving, but being able to make others calm around you.” — Robert J. Thomas