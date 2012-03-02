advertisement
Jay Adelson: How can teams make better decisions?

By Jay Adelson1 minute Read

“Start with clear, concise goals. Make sure to set time limits. And be very careful about pairing the right people together. I know that if you can create a team that’s well-balanced and you have good leadership, you can get through decision-making much faster and with much better success.” — Jay Adelson

