Sandy Cutler: How can teams make better decisions?

By Sandy Cutler1 minute Read

“Teams can make better decisions by harnessing the diversity of experience and background to push the boundaries of potential solutions. But while all the white being guided by the rock solid values of the organization. Don’t be afraid of debate and different points of view. They’re a necessary part of the process of making an informed decision.
— Sandy Cutler

