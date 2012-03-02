Matt Paese, PhD: In a highly networked, global world, has the meaning of leadership changed?

“I’m Matt Paese, I’m vice president of succession management for DDI and I think that the biggest mistake that leaders make these days is that they think that they’re the only leader on the team. When in fact, in order to be successful you have to recognize that you have an entire team of all leaders. So, harnessing knowledge and capability and being able to move in an agile way means not being the expert, not being the decider, but being the facilitator and the door opener and the person that enables everyone to be a leader. This is what the shift is all about.” — Matt Paese