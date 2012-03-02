advertisement
Paul Venables: In a highly networked, global world, has the meaning of leadership changed?

By Paul Venables1 minute Read

“I think the key is that you have to let people surprise you. The catch is you actually have to build a culture where you can let that happen. I think the old school model of everyone-march-behind-the-leader-with-all-the-vision-and-all-the-answers is outdated and ego-driven. Today’s leader doesn’t have all the answers, today’s leader doesn’t control every detail. Today’s leader cuts a hole in the fence and lets people run and run and run. And it’s more fun that way.” — Paul Venables

