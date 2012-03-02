Robert J. Thomas: In a highly networked, global world, has the meaning of leadership changed?

“Hi, I’m Bob Thomas. And I think in a highly networked global economy leaders need to have a very important new kind of skill. And that’s the ability to be able to network effectively. I don’t mean by that collecting more people in your network. It’s almost having well-rounded, spherical networks. People above them, people below them, people who are their peers, inside and outside the organization. It’s critical because in the world of highly connected organizations having access to the best possible information at the right time, having people care enough about you to tell you the truth.” — Robert J. Thomas