Robert J. Thomas: In a highly networked, global world, has the meaning of leadership changed?

“Hi, I’m Bob Thomas. And I think in a highly networked global economy leaders need to have a very important new kind of skill. And that’s the ability to be able to network effectively. I don’t mean by that collecting more people in your network. It’s almost having well-rounded, spherical networks. People above them, people below them, people who are their peers, inside and outside the organization. It’s critical because in the world of highly connected organizations having access to the best possible information at the right time, having people care enough about you to tell you the truth.” — Robert J. Thomas
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens