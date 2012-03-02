advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jacinta C. Gauda: In a highly networked, global world, has the meaning of leadership changed?

By Jacinta C. Gauda1 minute Read

“In a world where there are issues around trust, pace of change and globalization. So I do believe that there are certain traits that a leader must have and are more important now than ever. I think that today’s leader must be personally authentic. Must be inclusive, must be in constant pursuit of relevance and must be culturally competent and we must insist that the organization is the same.” — Jacinta C. Gauda

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life