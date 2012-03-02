Robert J. Thomas: How can teams make better decisions?

“Hi, I’m Bob Thomas and I think the one thing that teams can do to make them more effective is get better at recognizing the kinds of decisions they need to make. There are different kind of decisions. One: minority rule. That means, fundamentally, the leader has responsibility and they’re reserving for themselves the right to make the decision. Two: majority rule. That means that the majority of people will support it. And those who oppose, while they will oppose, will not block implementation. Third is consensus. That’s where everyone agrees it’s the right course of action. There may not be equal levels of excitement but there’s acceptance of the idea. Fourth is unanimity which is the most rare. There’s no opposition and everyone is going to support the idea.” — Robert J. Thomas
