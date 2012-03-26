advertisement
Craig Newmark: How do you retain and nurture talent?

By Craig Newmark1 minute Read

“For that matter, when it comes to leadership as it pertains to nurturing talent that you have, I don’t know a lot. But I do know that when you’re working with people, two things: you need to know when to get out of the way. And on the same thing, you need to know when to stop.” — Craig Newmark

