Google, Flickr, Or Dropbox: Who Should You Trust With Your Photos?

Flickr pulled a Gmail last week, relaunching with a boundary-shattering 1 terabyte of online storage for your photos. That makes Flickr the cheapest and largest option for storing all your digital photos, by far , and arguably the most photo-centric. But is Flickr actually good at backing up and organizing your photos, without asking you to lose an entire weekend to clicking, scrolling, and dragging?

The big tech firms know how many photos we’re all taking, and they all want to be the attic where we store those images. Some make it rather easy to do this; some even want to help with the sorting. Here’s a primer on what kind of experience you can have.

Note: If you don’t have time to think about what kind of photo backup “type” you are, here’s what I recommend–Android users should back up their raw photo stream to Google+, while iPhone owners should get Dropbox and enable Camera Upload. And everyone should occasionally make full backups onto an external drive somewhere in their home. Flickr’s terabyte is nice and huge, but you have to be the one to get everything up there, and you and your hard drive are just too fallible. Right?

Flickr has always been a photo-forward space, one with a lot of respect for professional and semi-pro shooters and the details they sweat. But Flickr doesn’t make its own phone, laptop, tablet, or other device, so the onus is on you to move your photos over to them.

On the surface, that looks like heading to Flickr’s site and spending a lot of time picking files in a browser. But there are quite a few apps for uploading from various devices. Still, you have to get your photos over to Flickr, and depending on your bandwidth and Yahoo’s server loads, that can take some time.

Once your photos are in, you have Flickr’s photo organizer to manage them. For the 159 photos I have hand-picked and sent to Flickr, the organizer works just fine. If you have hundreds upon hundreds of photos, and they’re roughly organized into events, you can do some sorting, searching, and set-making to get your stuff together. But you’re still the one naming the folders, setting them into the online filing cabinet, and deciding which photos are worth saving, and which are just extras.

And yet: One terabyte gives you a lot of space, away from your house and your tech mistakes, for full-size, original-resolution photos, which is the most future-proof means of backing up your photos. Future-proof, that is, depending on Yahoo’s long-term prospects, but they are more than likely to give everyone a chance to grab their stuff back if the worst comes to pass.