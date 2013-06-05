To Make Better Decisions, Discover Your Inner Marketing Guru

I do not believe that big data, customer-driven buying cycles, and a broader set of job expectations are the source of marketing leadership angst.

The real culprit is the impermanence of the marketing profession. And that impermanence, when ignored or underestimated, leads to erratic decision-making, isolation, and irreparable stress. This can drain even the most accomplished marketers.

While many companies reinvest in their core strengths, they often don’t know when to walk away from the past, divest their cash cows, and reinvent themselves.

While many technology experts and consultants encourage marketers to do more, I encourage you to be more. This can be accomplished by pausing, observing, and regaining your balance.

In today’s crazy-busy world, we need a little extra help. We need to find our Inner Marketing Guru (IMG). Think of this guru as our inner guide. Our IMG reminds us to pay attention by living our lives from one moment to the next, and by escaping our tendency to unconsciously react.

The seven Buddhist precepts for awakening embody this IMG concept beautifully. As we explore each of the precepts, see how they could potentially be integrated in your daily leadership practice.

1. Mindfulness is the art of paying attention to several elements, such as our body, emotions, and mind. An absence of mindfulness severely restricts our ability to learn from our surroundings and from others. Mindfulness teacher and author Jon Kabat-Zinn says “When you cultivate mindfulness, you suddenly realize how mindless we are.”

2. Investigation is the ability to understand and accept the dharma, or the true nature of all things, or seeing things as they really are. When you assume you already know what customers want, or truly believe you can change how a certain executive behaves, chances are your acceptance muscles need some conditioning.