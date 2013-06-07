Websites Can Now Push Notifications Straight Into Mac OS 10.9 and iOS 7 (We Think)

Josh Benton from Harvard’s Nieman Lab has discovered something interesting in Apple’s descriptions of its new unified desktop and mobile push notifications system. He writes :

There’s one other piece that sounds really interesting that I don’t remember being mentioned in the keynote […] check out this language from Apple’s website: Now when you choose to receive updates from a website, your breaking news, sports scores, auction alerts, and more appear as notifications — even when Safari isn’t running. That language has a footnote: “Requires adoption by third-party websites.”













If what Benton found is what it sounds like–an API for web developers to push notifications to iOS and Mac devices–then this is a major step towards the appification of the web. That’s especially good for news and content sites which have mixed luck as standalone apps, since App Store distribution doesn’t get much of a boost out of social network sharing–and social sharing accounts for so much of the attention drive to news and content sites.

By Chris Dannen

Facing intense competition to the iPhone and iPad, this WWDC is particularly make-or-break for Apple. The company needs to hit a home run with iOS 7. Here, we’ll track all the news about what the OS will look like, how it will work, and all the new SDK and API goodies open to developers. Be sure to check back often for all your pre and post-WWDC coverage and discover what the future of iOS development means for you.

The event that is the equivalent to Christmas for an iOS developer is less than one week away now. I’m of course talking about Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC. And because this WWDC will see the unveiling of a Jony Ive-designed iOS 7 and OS X 10.9, it’s probably safe to say it’s the most anticipated developers conference since Apple announced it would allows third-party apps on the iPhone back in 2008. So what do we know about WWDC 2013 so far–and, more importantly, about iOS 7?