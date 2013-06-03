Google Glass Porn Is Here

Who didn’t see this coming? Google Glass just got its first porn app. The app, with the too-good-to-be-true name Tits and Glass (NSFW), lets users browse, share, and comment on pornographic content downloaded to their glasses.

As Betabeat’s Jordan Valinsky puts it, the app is preloaded with “photos and skin flicks that are optimized for Glass’s point-of-view, so it’s sort of like you’re near a woman.” Developer MiKandi (NSFW) claims they will soon film original content with Google Glass as well.

Industry observers have been expecting the announcement of porn apps for Google Glass, and this will likely fuel the ongoing Google Glass bans by businesses and institutions. As Google Glass becomes an omnipresent part of the consumer market, software developers will look for ways to monetize the smart glasses, and pornography is a natural part of that cycle. According to ZDNet’s Violet Blue, MiKandi has been working on the app since March.

In other, semi-connected Google Glass news, a man recently used Google Glass to record his marriage proposal.

[Image: Flickr user Shannon Kringen]

Update: Google has updated their Glass Developer Policies; they now expressly forbid “Glassware content that contains nudity, graphic sex acts, or sexually explicit material.” The updated TOS from Google coincided almost exactly with the launch of Tits and Glass.