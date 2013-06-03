Watch: Google Glass Records Marriage Proposal

For the first (and probably not the last) time, Google Glass has been used to record a marriage proposal. Last week, Breon Nagy popped the question to his girlfriend Amanda Ingle, and recorded her answer using Google Glass. Luckily for him, Ingle said “yes.” He posted the video to his Google+ account shortly thereafter, and it’s sweeping the social web.

As the Huffington Post puts it, the proposal is actually a pretty cool use of Glass. “A marriage proposal is one of the most important moments in someone’s life, and it’s nice to have a record of it.”

In other Google Glass news, the tool inevitably got its first porn app on Monday. It’s called–naturally–“Tits and Glass.”