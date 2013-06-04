How To Non-Sleazily Break Into The Conference-Speaking Circuit

Opportunities, it has been said , don’t float down from the sky; they’re attached to people. Which is why speaking gigs–and the potential connections and exposure they imply–are so valuable.

So how do we get to the podium?

“People putting on conferences want to offer the best content they can for the people who attend,” notes entrepreneur-speaker Kate Matsudaira. You need to show them why you’re an obvious part of that selection.

As with everything else, your odds of acceptance go up if you know the people in power. To make a better ask, Matsudaira notes, you should connect first. An introduction, even over email, will prime the pitching pump, as will a few Twitter interactions.

But take heed: Conference organizers, like other mammals, can sense if you’re a clingy, sleazy, self-promoting predator. Like dating, hiring, and other forms of courtship, it’s best to show them what you can add and avoid talking about what you need.

Ben Orenstein broke into RailsConf because he made an enthusiastic, concise pitch: making his argument in two points and attaching a video of his speaking style.

The result? One of the conference co-chairs, after being forwarded the app, replied “Wow… just wow.”–that’s the impression we’re trying to make here!