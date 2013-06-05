How To Avoid The 7 Terrors Of The Marketing Fire Swamp

It is such a scary place that Buttercup thinks they won’t succeed in escaping the evil Prince Humperdink together, but instead will die together in the swamp. But Westley consoles her, saying:

“No, no. We have already succeeded. I mean, what are the three terrors of the Fire Swamp? One, the flame spurt–no problem. There’s a popping sound preceding each; we can avoid that. Two, the lightning sand, which you were clever enough to discover what that looks like, so in the future we can avoid that too.”

When Buttercup asks him about the R.O.U.S.’s, Westley responds, “Rodents Of Unusual Size? I don’t think they exist.” Unfortunately, at that point he’s attacked by one. Yet after a tough battle Westley successfully defeats it as well so they can safely make their way out of the Fire Swamp.

While perhaps not as deadly, marketers have their own version of the Fire Swamp. It contains not three but seven deadly terrors a marketer must avoid if he or she is to succeed. I give them to you now so you can avoid them as well and succeed in your marketing quest.

Terror One – Thinking it’s about you and not the customer.

Many are the marketers that have been sucked into this trap. Commercials in which companies boast that “we’re number one” or “we’re the biggest” don’t resonate with customers because they don’t address real customer needs. Customers don’t care if you’re the biggest or the leader. They only care about if what you are offering meets their needs, gives them an identity, or connects emotionally with them. Bragging about your company, if anything, turns customers off, not on. So avoid this terror by focusing on making your marketing all about the customer.

Terror Two – Thinking that your customer thinks, knows, and cares about your product as much as you do.

This terror is like the one above, but slightly different. Maybe it’s because we spend so much time thinking about our offerings that we marketers assume our consumers follow suit. But that’s not the case. Unless you are a top brand (think Apple or Google) most consumers aren’t thinking much about you at all. There are too many other brands competing for their attention, not to mention real-life stuff like their jobs, significant others, friends, kids, etc. So to get past this obstacle, recognize that you need to get customers’ attention, make your message to them super-simple, and stay on that message for a long time.

Terror Three – Mistaking yourself for being the target customer.

I have seen many marketers fall into this hole when talking about an ad or a campaign. Their comment before the trapdoor opens is usually something like, “I don’t get it. That ad doesn’t speak to me.” Well, it could be that the campaign is truly terrible. But it could also be that the reason it doesn’t resonate with them is that they’re not the target market. The only way to avoid this pitfall (unless, of course, you are the target customer) is to forget about your own predilections and immerse yourself in the beliefs, desires, needs, and wants of your target consumer.