Do You Have 5 Minutes A Day To Get More Productive?

If Sarah Kauss turned back the pages of her journal to August 2010, she’d likely find an entry about a scorching day in the Sonoran Desert. With the sun beating down on her, all she wanted was a cold drink–but the water she carried was lukewarm from the heat. The experience gave her an idea that would change her life.

Two months later, a stylish, reusable bottle with the ability to keep liquid cold for up to 24 hours, otherwise known as the S’well bottle, was born.





Kauss still uses her journal every day, which serves as a reminder of the progress that she’s made over the years. With just a flip of a page, she can reflect on the highlights and learn from the hangups of her past, something that provides “a sense of positive momentum” as she moves forward.

“In an entrepreneurial journey there’s going to be steps forward and steps backward–it’s not always going to be a linear path,” she says.

Sarah Kauss

Journaling allows the opportunity to step away from an environment bombarded with emails, phone calls, and messages. Kauss can choose which aspect of the day is important enough to remember months, or even years, down the road–not have it decided by something external.

“With journaling you actually have that space to be proactive and say ‘this is what I’m going to capture from this experience.’”



