Vine Social Video App Hits Android Devices At Last

At long last, Twitter’s six-second video app is available for Android owners. Twitter announced the news Monday on its blog , saying, “We’ve been looking forward to this day,” and so have Android users , no doubt. The app has been downloaded by more than 13 million people, and in April was the number one app in the U.S. App Store .

The Android version of Vine includes many of the features already available on iOS, including the ability to search trending topics, find your friends, and share posts to Twitter. But there’s also a new feature: zoom.

Twitter warns the two versions of the app aren’t yet perfectly synced, but told users to expect updates in the coming weeks, including a front-facing camera, and the ability to share on Facebook.

If you feel like testing your Vine skills, join our #BottomLine discussion. Record a Vine telling us what your biggest business bottom line has been so far this year, and tweet it to @FastCompany with the hashtag #bottomline. We’ll feature your submissions here.