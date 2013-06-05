Make Every Hire A Creative-Minded Person, Even For “Non-Creative” Jobs

A long time ago, in the bowels of a corporate finance department far, far away, I worked as an analyst for a large wholesale telecom business called Level 3 Communications . In the fledgling years of this ambitious multi-billion-dollar startup, very little held constant for long. Financial processes, systems, even personnel were constantly shifting as we worked to create infrastructure for our little corner of this vast, new state-of-the-art communications network.

This was no time to be thinking inside the box, young Jedi.

Yet there was one stubborn coworker on our team who constantly did just that. Once a process was established and he could plan on it working a certain way, on a certain schedule, time after time, that was it for him. Go on to the next thing because this function is staying put. Don’t move his cheese.

If you are searching for dark matter in the LHC or asking IBM’s Watson to interpret your dreams, I’ll buy ‘it can’t be done.’ But re-engineering the monthly accounting close process? Not so much.

I strove to do the opposite. I was always trying to find ways to create efficiencies; do more with less; make the software do the work. There is usually a better way, after all. Upon suggesting any options for improvement to my open-minded colleague, he would simply look at me and say, “It can’t be done.”

If you are searching for dark matter in the LHC or asking IBM’s Watson to interpret your dreams, I’ll buy “it can’t be done.” But re-engineering the monthly accounting close process? Not so much.

This is an example of an un-creative-minded person, and you’ll do best to avoid hiring them in your company, regardless of their skill set. Peter Schutz, former CEO of Porsche, said it all in his iconic mantra: “Hire character. Train skill.” I maintain that the open-mindedness of a creative personality is a character trait you should seek out for every position you hire.

Creative personalities are imaginative. They can “see” how a solution might “look” in their mind’s eye before it has even been put to paper. Creative people are also innovators. Breaking with norms or conventions whenever possible, they are open to explore and try what hasn’t been tried before. If these are not requirements for the people in your company, you might want to take another look at who’s working for you, or with you.