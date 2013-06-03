Anonymous Reveals Details About Its Crowd-Funded News Site

Anonymous has published a Pastebin note that talks about its plans for an independent news site. The site will accept tips and stories from the public and citizen journalists.

The activist group, known for its controversial hack attacks, says it’s “working hard to design something clean and practical, but also fun to use.” The ultimate goal is to create an online news site that is independent of mainstream media and possibly broadens the publishing reach of the organization, which uses social media sites like Twitter and Tumblr to spread its message.

The news site was the subject of a $5,000 Indiegogo campaign earlier this year, and raised a final total of $55,000. According to the new note, Anonymous intends to closely integrate Twitter into its site but skirt Facebook. Perhaps taking into consideration sites like Anonymous, The New Yorker recently revealed its own anonymized submissions tool for citizen journalists.